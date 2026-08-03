Regal Entertainment & Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 62.50% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net Loss of Regal Entertainment & Consultants reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 62.50% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.130.08-46.15-525.00-0.06-0.18-0.06-0.18-0.06-0.18

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