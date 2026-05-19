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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Regal Entertainment & Consultants standalone net profit rises 10.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Regal Entertainment & Consultants standalone net profit rises 10.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.37 crore

Net profit of Regal Entertainment & Consultants rose 10.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 90.38% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.65% to Rs 0.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.370.37 0 0.900.86 5 OPM %48.6562.16 --43.3369.77 - PBDT0.240.26 -8 00.69 -100 PBT0.240.26 -8 00.69 -100 NP0.220.20 10 0.050.52 -90

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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