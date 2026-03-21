Reganto Enterprises standalone net profit declines 72.76% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 71.88% to Rs 49.34 croreNet profit of Reganto Enterprises declined 72.76% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 71.88% to Rs 49.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 175.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales49.34175.48 -72 OPM %8.117.97 -PBDT4.0013.98 -71 PBT4.0013.96 -71 NP2.649.69 -73
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First Published: Mar 21 2026 | 9:04 AM IST