Reganto Enterprises standalone net profit declines 72.76% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 71.88% to Rs 49.34 crore

Net profit of Reganto Enterprises declined 72.76% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 71.88% to Rs 49.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 175.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.49.34175.488.117.974.0013.984.0013.962.649.69

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