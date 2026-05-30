Reganto Enterprises standalone net profit declines 73.91% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 26.42% to Rs 95.93 croreNet profit of Reganto Enterprises declined 73.91% to Rs 4.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.42% to Rs 95.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 75.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 76.17% to Rs 11.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 63.66% to Rs 221.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 610.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales95.9375.88 26 221.86610.46 -64 OPM %4.917.02 -6.427.94 - PBDT5.5118.36 -70 15.4461.48 -75 PBT5.5118.37 -70 15.4361.44 -75 NP4.0815.64 -74 11.4247.92 -76
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:54 AM IST