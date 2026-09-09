Regency Fincorp approves raising Rs 75 cr via NCD issuance

Regency Fincorp announced that its Board of Directors have approved the issuance of 75,000 Secured, Rated, Listed, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs), each having a face value of Rs. 10,000, aggregating to Rs. 75 crore, on a private placement basis.

The issuance comprises a base issue of 25,000 NCDs aggregating to Rs. 25 crore, along with a green shoe option of 50,000 NCDs aggregating to Rs. 50 crore. The NCDs will have a tenure of 30 months from the deemed date of allotment.

The funds raised through this issuance will be primarily deployed to strengthen and grow the Company's two core business areas; MSME Secured Lending and Digital Lending. Secured Lending remains the Company's core business segment, providing a stable, asset-backed foundation, while Digital Lending is positioned as its core growth engine, driving scale and future expansion.