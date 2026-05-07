Regency Fincorp consolidated net profit rises 36.29% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 40.82% to Rs 10.28 croreNet profit of Regency Fincorp rose 36.29% to Rs 3.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 40.82% to Rs 10.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 169.48% to Rs 13.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 72.65% to Rs 34.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales10.287.30 41 34.4619.96 73 OPM %59.3463.56 -69.0468.74 - PBDT4.903.72 32 19.107.42 157 PBT4.703.50 34 18.236.69 172 NP3.532.59 36 13.424.98 169
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First Published: May 07 2026 | 9:05 AM IST