Thursday, May 07, 2026 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Regency Fincorp consolidated net profit rises 36.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Regency Fincorp consolidated net profit rises 36.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 40.82% to Rs 10.28 crore

Net profit of Regency Fincorp rose 36.29% to Rs 3.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 40.82% to Rs 10.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 169.48% to Rs 13.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 72.65% to Rs 34.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales10.287.30 41 34.4619.96 73 OPM %59.3463.56 -69.0468.74 - PBDT4.903.72 32 19.107.42 157 PBT4.703.50 34 18.236.69 172 NP3.532.59 36 13.424.98 169

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

JTL Defence reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.70 crore in the March 2026 quarter

JTL Defence reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.70 crore in the March 2026 quarter

RSWM consolidated net profit rises 2171.14% in the March 2026 quarter

RSWM consolidated net profit rises 2171.14% in the March 2026 quarter

CESC consolidated net profit rises 17.69% in the March 2026 quarter

CESC consolidated net profit rises 17.69% in the March 2026 quarter

Snowman Logistics standalone net profit rises 42.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Snowman Logistics standalone net profit rises 42.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Rajnish Retail reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.73 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Rajnish Retail reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.73 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To BuySwiggy Q4 Results PreviewQ4 Results TodaySRH vs PBKS Playing XI Vedanta Demerger Gold and Silver Rate TodayNifty Pharma Index TodayIPL 2026 Points Table