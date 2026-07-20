Regency Fincorp standalone net profit rises 122.47% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 107.99% to Rs 16.14 croreNet profit of Regency Fincorp rose 122.47% to Rs 7.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 107.99% to Rs 16.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales16.147.76 108 OPM %83.0968.81 -PBDT9.634.64 108 PBT9.394.40 113 NP7.033.16 122
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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 3:04 PM IST