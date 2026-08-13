Regent Enterprises standalone net profit rises 54.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 42.07% to Rs 138.27 crore

Net profit of Regent Enterprises rose 54.27% to Rs 2.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 42.07% to Rs 138.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 238.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.138.27238.671.270.741.761.771.631.642.531.64

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