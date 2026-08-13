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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Regent Enterprises standalone net profit rises 54.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Regent Enterprises standalone net profit rises 54.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales decline 42.07% to Rs 138.27 crore

Net profit of Regent Enterprises rose 54.27% to Rs 2.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 42.07% to Rs 138.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 238.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales138.27238.67 -42 OPM %1.270.74 -PBDT1.761.77 -1 PBT1.631.64 -1 NP2.531.64 54

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:08 AM IST