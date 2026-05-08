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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Regis Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.85 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Regis Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.85 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 194.03% to Rs 1.97 crore

Net loss of Regis Industries reported to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 194.03% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 62.95% to Rs 5.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.970.67 194 5.9816.14 -63 OPM %-41.62-5.97 -7.69-5.51 - PBDT-0.850.49 PL 0.77-0.33 LP PBT-0.850.49 PL 0.77-0.33 LP NP-0.850.49 PL 0.76-0.33 LP

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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