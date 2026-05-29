Relaxo Footwears standalone net profit rises 20.37% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 8.05% to Rs 751.10 croreNet profit of Relaxo Footwears rose 20.37% to Rs 67.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.05% to Rs 751.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 695.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.25% to Rs 179.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 170.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.13% to Rs 2702.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2789.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales751.10695.15 8 2702.162789.61 -3 OPM %16.5116.12 -13.8413.69 - PBDT129.83114.73 13 398.66388.30 3 PBT90.7875.36 20 241.46229.87 5 NP67.6756.22 20 179.27170.33 5
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:39 AM IST