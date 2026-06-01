Reliable Data Services consolidated net profit declines 66.93% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.81% to Rs 55.03 crore

Net profit of Reliable Data Services declined 66.93% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.81% to Rs 55.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.73% to Rs 6.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.73% to Rs 185.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 130.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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