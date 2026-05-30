Reliance Chemotex Industries standalone net profit declines 4.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.27% to Rs 88.18 crore

Net profit of Reliance Chemotex Industries declined 4.89% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.27% to Rs 88.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 82.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.88% to Rs 5.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.95% to Rs 362.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 358.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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