Tuesday, August 11, 2026 | 03:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to buyStocks to watchQ1 Results TodayGland Pharma ShareGold Silver PriceClaude AI WatermarkHDFC Bank StockAdani stocks Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Chemotex Industries standalone net profit rises 29.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Reliance Chemotex Industries standalone net profit rises 29.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Sales rise 6.99% to Rs 98.82 crore

Net profit of Reliance Chemotex Industries rose 29.25% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.99% to Rs 98.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 92.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales98.8292.36 7 OPM %10.9211.64 -PBDT4.934.64 6 PBT1.300.95 37 NP1.371.06 29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty trades below 24,450 mark; realty shares underpressure

Nifty trades below 24,450 mark; realty shares underpressure

Dev Information Technology secures order worth Rs 5.33 cr

Dev Information Technology secures order worth Rs 5.33 cr

Krystal Integrated Services consortium bags Rs 740 cr contract from Govt. of Maharashtra

Krystal Integrated Services consortium bags Rs 740 cr contract from Govt. of Maharashtra

Bondada Group bags 200 MW / 400 MWh BESS projects and order for 100 BSNL towers

Bondada Group bags 200 MW / 400 MWh BESS projects and order for 100 BSNL towers

Hazoor Multi Projects secures toll collection and facilities maintenance contract from NHAI

Hazoor Multi Projects secures toll collection and facilities maintenance contract from NHAI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 3:16 PM IST