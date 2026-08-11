Reliance Chemotex Industries standalone net profit rises 29.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.99% to Rs 98.82 crore

Net profit of Reliance Chemotex Industries rose 29.25% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.99% to Rs 98.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 92.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.98.8292.3610.9211.644.934.641.300.951.371.06

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