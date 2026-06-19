Reliance commissions solar manufacturing lines; expands fuel retail and EV charging network

Reliance Industries is accelerating its push into new energy and materials businesses, with solar PV and module manufacturing lines now commissioned at Jamnagar, Anant Ambani said at the company's annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday.

Ambani said Reliance is also developing a carbon fibre facility at Hazira, which will be the largest of its kind. In addition, the company is setting up a PVC and CPVC facility with a capacity of 1.2 million tonnes, aimed at reducing India's dependence on imports.

In the fuel retail business, Jio-bp maintained adequate fuel availability across its network during the year, he said.

The company's fuel retail network expanded 29% year on year to nearly 2,200 outlets, with another 400 outlets under construction.

Ambani added that Jio-bp has expanded its EV charging infrastructure to 80 cities and 45 highways. The company also strengthened its consumer products and services network, becoming the largest player in the segment.

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