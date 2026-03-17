Reliance Inds inks $3-billion green ammonia supply deal with Samsung C&T Corporation

Reliance Industries (RIL) announced that it has entered into a binding long-term supply and purchase agreement with Samsung C&T Corporation, South Korea, for the supply of green ammonia over a 15-year period starting in the second half of FY2029.

The agreement, valued at over $3 billion, is among the largest binding long-term green ammonia off-take agreements globally.

The company said the SPA represents a significant milestone in Indias clean-energy landscape, positioning the country as an exporter of green fuels produced through an end-to-end domestic value chain, including the manufacturing of critical clean-energy equipment, in line with Indias National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM).

RIL is developing a fully integrated new energy platform spanning renewable energy, energy storage, green hydrogen, and downstream green fuels and chemicals, supported by in-house manufacturing of key clean-energy technologies. A central pillar of this ecosystem is the indigenisation of technologies such as solar modules, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and electrolyser systems, aligning with the Government of Indias vision for self-reliance and domestic manufacturing leadership.

By integrating these capabilities within a single ecosystem, RIL aims to deliver green energy solutions that are competitive, scalable, and reliable for global markets while strengthening Indias industrial base. The agreement with Samsung C&T is the first in a series of long-term offtake partnerships supporting the scale-up of RILs New Energy platform.

Anant Ambani, executive director, Reliance Industries, said, We are proud to partner with Samsung C&T to supply green ammonia that is cost-competitive and reliable. This partnership marks an important step in Indias clean-energy journey. RILs New Energy initiative aims not only to advance the energy transition but also to build a strong industrial platform for India by integrating Indias renewable resources with the countrys manufacturing leadership, world-class talent and innovation to produce valueadded green fuels and chemicals at scale. At the heart of this vision is our commitment to indigenising the critical technologies of the energy transition solar, battery energy storage systems, and electrolysers under a strong Make-in-India framework.

Partnerships such as this will help scale our green hydrogen ecosystem and gigafactories, while contributing to Indias ambition of becoming a global hub for green hydrogen and its derivatives.

Reliance Industries is India's largest private sector company. Its activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, advanced materials and composites, renewables (solar and hydrogen), retail and digital services.

On a consolidated basis, the conglomerate reported a 1.6% rise in net profit to Rs 22,290 crore on a 10% increase in gross revenue to Rs 293,829 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The counter rose 0.29% to Rs 1,399.05 on the BSE.

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