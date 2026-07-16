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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 8.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 8.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 30.66% to Rs 8.64 crore

Net profit of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure declined 8.39% to Rs 2.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 30.66% to Rs 8.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8.6412.46 -31 OPM %-37.27-15.97 -PBDT3.334.37 -24 PBT2.994.01 -25 NP2.843.10 -8

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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