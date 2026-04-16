Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 0.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 32.51% to Rs 8.43 crore

Net profit of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure rose 0.63% to Rs 3.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 32.51% to Rs 8.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.51% to Rs 12.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.22% to Rs 45.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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