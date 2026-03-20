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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Bodal Chemicals Ltd, Shiva Mills Ltd, Centum Electronics Ltd and Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 March 2026.

Bodal Chemicals Ltd, Shiva Mills Ltd, Centum Electronics Ltd and Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 March 2026.

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd soared 14.60% to Rs 730.6 at 20-Mar-2026 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 62508 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3258 shares in the past one month.

 

Bodal Chemicals Ltd spiked 14.44% to Rs 55.78. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 69667 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21137 shares in the past one month.

Shiva Mills Ltd surged 14.35% to Rs 62.89. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89 shares in the past one month.

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Centum Electronics Ltd gained 12.20% to Rs 3051.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5064 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7804 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd advanced 11.41% to Rs 458.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6971 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4540 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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