Reliance Industries consolidated net profit declines 22.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.02% to Rs 309468.00 crore

Net profit of Reliance Industries declined 22.40% to Rs 20946.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26994.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.02% to Rs 309468.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 243632.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.309468.00243632.0015.3517.6145730.0042064.0030630.0028222.0020946.0026994.00

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