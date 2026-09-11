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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Industries Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Reliance Industries Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Sep 11 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1255.2, down 1.48% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 10.02% in last one year as compared to a 7.11% slide in NIFTY and a 8.6% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Industries Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1255.2, down 1.48% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 23328.5. The Sensex is at 74474.44, down 0.57%.Reliance Industries Ltd has eased around 5.55% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38223.4, down 0.73% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 48.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 106.03 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1257.4, down 1.19% on the day. Reliance Industries Ltd tumbled 10.02% in last one year as compared to a 7.11% slide in NIFTY and a 8.6% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 44 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 3:31 PM IST