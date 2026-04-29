Reliance Industries Ltd spurts 1.99%, gains for third straight session

Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1416.6, up 1.99% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.83% in last one year as compared to a 0.05% drop in NIFTY and a 20.59% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1416.6, up 1.99% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.36% on the day, quoting at 24321.3. The Sensex is at 77951.82, up 1.39%. Reliance Industries Ltd has risen around 5.41% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 18.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40990.7, up 0.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 146.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 216.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1421.5, up 1.97% on the day. Reliance Industries Ltd is up 0.83% in last one year as compared to a 0.05% drop in NIFTY and a 20.59% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 42.87 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.