Reliance Industries Ltd up for fifth session

Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1453.5, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.55% in last one year as compared to a 1.47% drop in NIFTY and a 18.58% drop in the Nifty Energy.

Reliance Industries Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1453.5, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 24100.55. The Sensex is at 77262.1, up 0.45%. Reliance Industries Ltd has risen around 11.4% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 15.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40771.9, up 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 110.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 229.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1463.7, up 1.99% on the day. Reliance Industries Ltd is up 1.55% in last one year as compared to a 1.47% drop in NIFTY and a 18.58% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 44.16 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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