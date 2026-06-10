Reliance Industries partners with Meta for data center project in Jamnagar, Gujarat

Reliance Industries (RIL) today announced a partnership with Meta Platforms, Inc. (Meta) for a data centre project in Jamnagar, Gujarat. RIL will develop a data center with 168 MW capacity to be delivered within two years, with an option to scale.

This is the first built-to-suit data centre capacity in India for Meta and represents a significant milestone in India's emergence as a global hub for AI infrastructure. Meta will lease capacity from the facility, marking a significant milestone in Meta's global infrastructure expansion and deepening the long-standing strategic partnership with Reliance one that spans connectivity, commerce, and AI innovation in one of the world's most dynamic digital markets. The data center will serve Meta's global infrastructure, supporting its core business and AI compute needs, underscoring India's growing role in the worldwide digital and AI ecosystem.

Under the agreement, RIL will provide comprehensive end-to-end services spanning the entire lifecycle of the data centre from design and construction to the ongoing management of utilities, renewable power supply, network connectivity, and fully managed operational services. This positions RIL as a single-window solutions provider for hyperscale AI infrastructure in India.

The strategic location in Gujarat offers significant advantages for large-scale data centre operations, including delivery capability, renewable energy, water availability, proximity to India's western submarine cable landing stations and Jio's extensive fibre network. The data center will be powered by renewable energy and cooled with desalinated seawater, demonstrating both RIL's and Meta's commitment to sustainability.