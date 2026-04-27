Reliance Industries Q4 profit slips 8.9% YoY to Rs 20,589 crore; revenue rises 12.9%

Reliance Industries reported a mixed performance for the March quarter, with profit declining even as revenue growth remained strong across key segments.

The companys consolidated profit after tax including share of profit/(loss) of associates and JVs fell 8.9% YoY to Rs 20,589 crore in Q4 FY26. Profit before tax stood at Rs 27,195 crore, down 6.6% YoY.

Gross revenue rose 12.9% YoY to Rs 325,290 crore, supported by robust momentum in its oil-to-chemicals (O2C), digital services and retail businesses. However, the oil and gas segment weighed on overall performance due to a natural decline in KG-D6 gas production.

EBITDA remained stable at Rs 48,588 crore during the quarter, as strong earnings growth in digital services and a positive contribution from retail were offset by weakness in energy businesses.

On the cost front, depreciation increased 9.9% YoY to Rs 14,808 crore, while finance costs rose 7.0% YoY to Rs 6,585 crore, primarily due to the operationalisation of 5G spectrum assets. Tax expenses declined marginally by 1.3% YoY to Rs 6,579 crore.

For the full year FY26, profit after tax including associates and JVs rose 17.8% YoY to Rs 95,754 crore. Gross revenue increased 9.8% YoY to Rs 11,75,919 crore, while EBITDA grew 13.4% YoY to Rs 207,911 crore.

Annual depreciation rose 8.6% YoY to Rs 57,688 crore, driven by higher charges in the digital services business. Finance costs climbed 11.5% YoY to Rs 27,061 crore, again linked to 5G investments, while tax expenses increased 9.2% YoY to Rs 27,552 crore. Capital expenditure for the year stood at Rs 144,271 crore, reflecting continued investments across O2C, retail, telecom and new energy initiatives.

Chairman Mukesh Ambani said the company navigated a challenging macro environment marked by geopolitical tensions, volatile energy prices and shifting global trade dynamics, supported by its diversified and domestically focused portfolio.

Segment Performance (Q4 FY26):

Jio Platforms delivered strong growth during the quarter, with revenue rising 12.7% YoY to Rs 44,928 crore and profit increasing 13% YoY to Rs 7,935 crore. EBITDA grew 17.9% YoY to Rs 20,060 crore, supported by subscriber additions, higher ARPU and margin expansion. ARPU stood at Rs 214, up 3.8% YoY, aided by better subscriber mix and engagement, though partly impacted by fewer days in the quarter. The subscriber base crossed 524 million, including 268 million 5G users.

Reliance Retail also posted steady growth, with revenue rising 10.8% YoY to Rs 98,232 crore. EBITDA came in at Rs 6,921 crore, up 3.1% YoY, while profit rose marginally by 0.5% YoY to Rs 3,563 crore. The business added 1,564 stores during FY26, taking the total count to 20,160, while its customer base expanded to 387 million.

The O2C segment saw revenue increase 12.4% YoY to Rs 184,944 crore, aided by higher crude prices and improved domestic fuel volumes. However, EBITDA declined 3.7% YoY to Rs 14,520 crore due to elevated feedstock costs, higher freight and insurance expenses, under-recoveries in fuel retailing, and the impact of export duties.

In the oil and gas segment, revenue fell 8.9% YoY due to lower gas price realisations and reduced volumes from KG-D6. EBITDA declined 18.1% YoY to Rs 4,195 crore, impacted by higher operating costs and government levies.

Meanwhile, the JioStar business reported revenue of Rs 9,784 crore and EBITDA of Rs 827 crore for the quarter, with strong traction in digital streaming and broadcast viewership.

Reliance Industries is India's largest private sector company. Its activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, advanced materials and composites, renewables (solar and hydrogen), retail and digital services.

The counter was trading up 1% at Rs 1339.90 on the BSE.