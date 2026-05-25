Reliance Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 79.07% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.60% to Rs 4001.28 crore

Net profit of Reliance Infrastructure declined 79.07% to Rs 918.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4387.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.60% to Rs 4001.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4108.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 41.26% to Rs 2900.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4937.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.36% to Rs 20440.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23591.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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