Reliance Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 220.58 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.94% to Rs 4685.96 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1608.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3221.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.39% to Rs 22066.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20741.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net Loss of Reliance Infrastructure reported to Rs 220.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2705.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.94% to Rs 4685.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4186.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.