Reliance Jio Infocomm standalone net profit rises 10.16% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 11.20% to Rs 33381.00 croreNet profit of Reliance Jio Infocomm rose 10.16% to Rs 7317.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6642.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.20% to Rs 33381.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 30018.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 13.62% to Rs 28173.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24795.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.91% to Rs 128871.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 114141.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales33381.0030018.00 11 128871.00114141.00 13 OPM %54.2652.81 -54.1852.82 - PBDT16533.0014842.00 11 63795.0056396.00 13 PBT9827.008917.00 10 37842.0033298.00 14 NP7317.006642.00 10 28173.0024795.00 14
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First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 6:31 PM IST