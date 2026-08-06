Reliance Power Ltd spurts 1.24%, up for five straight sessions

Reliance Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 24.47, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 45.77% in last one year as compared to a 0.2% gain in NIFTY and a 11.9% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Reliance Power Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 24.47, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 24646.25. The Sensex is at 78818.42, up 0.3%. Reliance Power Ltd has dropped around 1.96% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Power Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38830.05, down 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 111.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 199.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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