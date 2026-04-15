Reliance Power Ltd spurts 12.14%, gains for third straight session

Reliance Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 29.28, up 12.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 30% in last one year as compared to a 3.33% jump in NIFTY and a 13.51% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Power Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 29.28, up 12.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.57% on the day, quoting at 24216.6. The Sensex is at 78059.78, up 1.58%. Reliance Power Ltd has gained around 30.6% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Power Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37195.05, up 2.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1803.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 687.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.