Reliance Power reports consolidated net loss of Rs 494.00 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 4.59% to Rs 1887.26 croreNet loss of Reliance Power reported to Rs 494.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 125.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.59% to Rs 1887.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1978.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 336.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 2947.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.49% to Rs 7619.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7582.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1887.261978.01 -5 7619.717582.89 0 OPM %30.5429.82 -31.0227.80 - PBDT161.30278.56 -42 1065.92726.54 47 PBT-43.9267.15 PL 236.71-183.13 LP NP-494.00125.57 PL -336.892947.83 PL
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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:16 AM IST