Reliance Retail completes acquisition of 'Pahadi Local' brand

Reliance Retail has completed the acquisition of brand 'Pahadi Local' along with business from Pahadi Goodness. 'Pahadi Local' is a fast-growing Indian beauty and wellness brand known for its nature-led, Himalayan-inspired formulations.

Founded with a mission to bring the purity and efficacy of Himalayan ingredients into everyday personal care, Pahadi Local has emerged as a distinctive player in India's rapidly evolving beauty and wellness landscape. The brand is recognised for its clean formulations, conscious sourcing practices, and strong appeal among consumers seeking authentic, sustainable alternatives in skincare and wellness.

Pahadi Local's portfolio is rooted in traditional Himalayan wellness knowledge, elevated through modern formulation science to deliver high-efficacy, purpose-led skincare. The brand works closely with women-led self-help groups across Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh, supporting local livelihoods alongside initiatives in healthcare, education, and environmental preservation. Its hero ingredient, Gutti Ka Tel (Apricot Kernel Oil), has earned industry recognition and strong consumer loyalty, alongside appreciation from leading voices and celebrities, and acknowledgment from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for its contribution to indigenous sourcing and enterprise. The brand's focus on transparency, minimal processing, and environmentally responsible practices aligns with Reliance Retail Limited's long-term vision for its beauty and personal care portfolio.

