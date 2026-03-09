Monday, March 09, 2026 | 04:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Retail completes acquisition of 'Pahadi Local' brand

Reliance Retail completes acquisition of 'Pahadi Local' brand

Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Reliance Retail has completed the acquisition of brand 'Pahadi Local' along with business from Pahadi Goodness. 'Pahadi Local' is a fast-growing Indian beauty and wellness brand known for its nature-led, Himalayan-inspired formulations.

Founded with a mission to bring the purity and efficacy of Himalayan ingredients into everyday personal care, Pahadi Local has emerged as a distinctive player in India's rapidly evolving beauty and wellness landscape. The brand is recognised for its clean formulations, conscious sourcing practices, and strong appeal among consumers seeking authentic, sustainable alternatives in skincare and wellness.

Pahadi Local's portfolio is rooted in traditional Himalayan wellness knowledge, elevated through modern formulation science to deliver high-efficacy, purpose-led skincare. The brand works closely with women-led self-help groups across Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh, supporting local livelihoods alongside initiatives in healthcare, education, and environmental preservation. Its hero ingredient, Gutti Ka Tel (Apricot Kernel Oil), has earned industry recognition and strong consumer loyalty, alongside appreciation from leading voices and celebrities, and acknowledgment from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for its contribution to indigenous sourcing and enterprise. The brand's focus on transparency, minimal processing, and environmentally responsible practices aligns with Reliance Retail Limited's long-term vision for its beauty and personal care portfolio.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Market ends with deep cuts; Nifty settles below 24,050 mark

Market ends with deep cuts; Nifty settles below 24,050 mark

Japanese markets slump, Nikkei dives 5.20%

Japanese markets slump, Nikkei dives 5.20%

China's Shanghai Composite index drops 0.67%

China's Shanghai Composite index drops 0.67%

Euro speculative net longs extend decline

Euro speculative net longs extend decline

IRFC board OKs Rs 70,000 cr borrowing plan for FY27

IRFC board OKs Rs 70,000 cr borrowing plan for FY27

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveFMGC Stock StodayFull List of T20 World Cup WinnersStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayTop 10 Top Scorers in T20 World Cup 2026MWC 2026Delhi New L-GSugar Stocks RallyPersonal Finance