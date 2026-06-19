Reliance Retail to build manufacturing, exports platforms for next phase of growth, says Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Retail is poised for its next phase of growth with the creation of two new platforms focused on manufacturing and exports, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani said at the company's annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday.

Ambani said Reliance Retail and Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL) will drive growth through an advanced manufacturing platform spanning categories such as beverages, daily essentials and fresh fruits and vegetables.

He said the company plans to modernise the largely unorganised fresh produce segment by leveraging its sourcing, cold-chain and distribution network. The initiative aims to reduce wastage, improve hygiene and food safety standards, and deliver better value to farmers, retailers and consumers.

Ambani also announced plans to build a future-ready garment manufacturing ecosystem. Reliance has already established supplier partnerships across 21 manufacturing clusters nationwide to produce quality garments at competitive costs.

In addition, the company plans to expand domestic manufacturing of affordable electronics, including smart eyewear, televisions, smartphones and connected wearables, while maintaining a strong focus on customer service.

The second growth engine will be an exports platform, which Ambani described as a natural extension of the manufacturing business. He said the rapid growth of Reliance's consumer brands portfolio in India has strengthened the company's confidence to build a scalable global FMCG business.

According to Ambani, the export initiative will leverage Reliance's growing brand portfolio and product capabilities to serve consumers across international markets.

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