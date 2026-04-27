Reliance Retail Ventures standalone net profit declines 92.29% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 36.36% to Rs 1372.00 croreNet profit of Reliance Retail Ventures declined 92.29% to Rs 42.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 545.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 36.36% to Rs 1372.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2156.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 89.76% to Rs 318.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3106.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 192.27% to Rs 16677.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5706.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1372.002156.00 -36 16677.005706.00 192 OPM %8.895.98 -4.288.71 - PBDT174.00828.00 -79 911.004610.00 -80 PBT57.00708.00 -92 427.004144.00 -90 NP42.00545.00 -92 318.003106.00 -90
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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 9:04 AM IST