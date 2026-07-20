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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Retail Ventures standalone net profit rises 20.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Reliance Retail Ventures standalone net profit rises 20.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 78.69% to Rs 1044.00 crore

Net profit of Reliance Retail Ventures rose 20.21% to Rs 232.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 193.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 78.69% to Rs 1044.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4898.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1044.004898.00 -79 OPM %14.273.29 -PBDT432.00381.00 13 PBT314.00260.00 21 NP232.00193.00 20

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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