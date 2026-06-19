Reliance to commission first phase of sovereign AI backbone in Jamnagar by end-2026

Reliance Industries is building a sovereign AI backbone in Jamnagar, with the first phase of the project expected to be commissioned by the end of 2026, Akash Ambani said at the company's annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday.

The initial phase will have a capacity of 120 MW and will form the foundation of Reliance Intelligence's AI infrastructure.

Akash Ambani said the company is operationalising an initial fleet of advanced Nvidia GB300 GPUs to power its AI ecosystem.

He added that Reliance's partnership with Google has evolved into an AI-first collaboration aimed at serving hundreds of millions of Jio users. As part of the partnership, Google AI Pro, powered by Gemini, is being offered free of cost to users.

Reliance Intelligence will provide sovereign AI hosting within India, enabling enterprises to deploy and manage AI models while retaining ownership and control over their data and intellectual property, Ambani said.

He added that the platform will offer full model transparency and portability, allowing businesses to operate on India's sovereign AI infrastructure without compromising control over their AI assets.

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