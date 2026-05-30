Relicab Cable Manufacturing standalone net profit rises 108.33% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 63.23% to Rs 25.97 croreNet profit of Relicab Cable Manufacturing rose 108.33% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 63.23% to Rs 25.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.11% to Rs 1.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 61.21% to Rs 64.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales25.9715.91 63 64.2139.83 61 OPM %5.203.96 -6.6510.57 - PBDT1.050.64 64 2.582.61 -1 PBT0.920.57 61 2.172.37 -8 NP0.750.36 108 1.901.71 11
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 5:35 PM IST