Religare Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 16.52% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 38.65% to Rs 327.12 croreNet profit of Religare Enterprises declined 16.52% to Rs 82.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 98.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.65% to Rs 327.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 235.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 31.02% to Rs 85.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 124.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.43% to Rs 1156.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 984.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales327.12235.93 39 1156.18984.54 17 OPM %43.60100.57 -11.7332.01 - PBDT138.75239.46 -42 134.33305.30 -56 PBT127.17222.11 -43 87.26243.30 -64 NP82.2198.48 -17 85.96124.62 -31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:11 AM IST