Religare Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 96.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 32.63% to Rs 249.91 crore
Net profit of Religare Enterprises declined 96.41% to Rs 125.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3481.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.63% to Rs 249.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 188.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 92.44% to Rs 232.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3081.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.17% to Rs 881.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 727.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales249.91188.42 33 881.19727.21 21 OPM %9.18130.91 -36.1064.17 - PBDT23.28281.94 -92 289.0425.37 1039 PBT6.06267.60 -98 217.34-30.78 LP NP125.153481.82 -96 232.913081.69 -92
