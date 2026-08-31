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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Religare Enterprises jumps as Ashish Dhawan raises stake to 6.38%

Religare Enterprises jumps as Ashish Dhawan raises stake to 6.38%

Last Updated : Aug 31 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Religare Enterprises jumped 4.42% to Rs 243.35 after investor Ashish Dhawan acquired an additional 38 lakh shares in the company through open-market purchases on 28 August 2026.

According to stock exchange data, Dhawan bought 18 lakh shares on the NSE and 20 lakh shares on the BSE at Rs 232 per share. The transactions were valued at Rs 88.16 crore. The aggregate of 38 lakh shares represent 1.11% of Religare Enterprises' total voting share capital.

Following the acquisition, Dhawan's holding increased to 2,16,80,852 shares, or 6.35%, from 5.24% earlier.

Dhawan also holds 36,19,148 warrants. Including these warrants, his total holding stands at 2.53 crore securities, equivalent to 6.38% of the company's diluted share capital.

 

Diluted share capital refers to the total equity shares that the company would have if all outstanding warrants and other convertible securities were converted into shares.

Religare Enterprises is a diversified financial services group present across three verticals. REL offers an integrated suite of financial services through its underlying subsidiaries and operating entities, including loans to SMEs, affordable housing finance, health insurance and retail broking.

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Religare Enterprises reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 46.98 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with a net profit of Rs 8.12 crore in Q1 FY26. Total income increased 25.70% YoY to Rs 2,358.43 crore from Rs 1,876.25 crore, led by a 25.17% rise in net insurance premium income to Rs 1,978.27 crore.

Religare Enterprises appointed Arjun Lamba as managing director with effect from 12 August 2026.

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First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 3:04 PM IST