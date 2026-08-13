Religare Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.18 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 32.34% to Rs 355.15 croreNet loss of Religare Enterprises reported to Rs 26.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 10.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.34% to Rs 355.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 268.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales355.15268.36 32 OPM %-13.815.70 -PBDT-59.0318.28 PL PBT-76.735.73 PL NP-26.1810.22 PL
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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:40 AM IST