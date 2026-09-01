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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Religare Enterprises rises as Ashish Dhawan raises stake further

Religare Enterprises rises as Ashish Dhawan raises stake further

Last Updated : Sep 01 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

Religare Enterprises rose 3.36% to Rs 250.95 on Tuesday after investor Ashish Dhawan further increased his stake in the company through open-market purchases.

According to his stock exchange disclosure, Dhawan acquired 36,00,238 shares on 31 August 2026 at an average price of Rs 237 per share. The acquisition was valued at approximately Rs 85.33 crore.

The shares represent 1.06% of Religare Enterprises' total voting share capital. Following the acquisition, Dhawan's holding increased to 2,52,81,090 shares, or 7.41%, from 6.35% earlier.

Dhawan also holds 36,19,148 warrants. Including these warrants, his total holding stands at 2.89 crore securities, equivalent to 7.28% of the company's diluted share capital.

 

The latest purchase follows his acquisition of 38 lakh shares on 28 August 2026 for Rs 88.16 crore. The earlier purchase had raised his equity stake to 6.35% from 5.24%.

Together, the two acquisitions increased Dhawan's equity holding by 74,00,238 shares, or 2.17%, in three days.

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Religare Enterprises is a diversified financial services group present across three verticals. REL offers an integrated suite of financial services through its underlying subsidiaries and operating entities, including loans to SMEs, affordable housing finance, health insurance and retail broking.

Religare Enterprises reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 46.98 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with a net profit of Rs 8.12 crore in Q1 FY26. Total income increased 25.70% YoY to Rs 2,358.43 crore, led by a 25.17% rise in net insurance premium income to Rs 1,978.27 crore.

Religare Enterprises appointed Arjun Lamba as managing director with effect from 12 August 2026.

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First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 2:16 PM IST