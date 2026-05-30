Remi Edelstahl Tubulars standalone net profit rises 164.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.50% to Rs 47.44 crore

Net profit of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars rose 164.29% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.50% to Rs 47.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.62% to Rs 2.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.21% to Rs 141.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 138.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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