Remsons Industries consolidated net profit rises 14.73% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.81% to Rs 130.40 crore

Net profit of Remsons Industries rose 14.73% to Rs 5.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.81% to Rs 130.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 106.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.61% to Rs 18.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.46% to Rs 468.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 376.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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