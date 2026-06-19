Remsons Industries slides as CEO Amit Srivastava resigns

Remsons Industries fell 2.14% to Rs 85.19 after its chief executive officer (CEO) & key managerial personnel Personnel (KMP), Amit Srivastava, has tendered his resignation to pursue new professional opportunities.

According to the company's regulatory filing, Srivastava submitted his resignation letter on June 18, 2026. He will continue to perform his duties and responsibilities during the mandatory 90-day notice period.

The company stated that the resignation will become effective upon completion of the notice period or on any other mutually agreed date between the company and Srivastava.

The company clarified that disclosures relating to profile and relationships between directors are not applicable in the case of the resignation.

Remsons Industries manufactures auto components such as auto control cables, flexible shafts, gear shift systems, push-pull cables, and parking brake mechanisms. The company exports primarily to the UK, Europe, North America, Brazil, Mexico, and SAARC countries.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 95.28% to Rs 3.09 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 65.51 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 22.81% YoY to Rs 130.40 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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