Renaissance Global consolidated net profit rises 28.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 50.35% to Rs 773.41 crore

Net profit of Renaissance Global rose 28.98% to Rs 32.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 50.35% to Rs 773.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 514.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.31% to Rs 90.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 76.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.18% to Rs 2813.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2080.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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