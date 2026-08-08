Renaissance Global consolidated net profit rises 297.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 47.17% to Rs 780.45 crore

Net profit of Renaissance Global rose 297.96% to Rs 25.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 47.17% to Rs 780.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 530.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.780.45530.325.246.8338.1929.6329.7121.3025.396.38

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