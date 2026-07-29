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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Renaissance Global opens its 3rd Jean Dousset store at San Francisco

Renaissance Global opens its 3rd Jean Dousset store at San Francisco

Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 2:33 PM IST
Renaissance Global has announced the opening of the third retail store of Jean Dousset in the United States, located in San Francisco. This marks an important milestone in the brand's evolution from a digitally led luxury platform to a broader omnichannel retail network. The store is scheduled to officially commence operations from 29th July 2026.
 

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 2:33 PM IST

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