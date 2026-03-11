Renewable energy is increasingly reaching India's farms and households

Union Minister of New & Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi has highlighted the growing role of renewable energy in strengthening Indias rural economy and enhancing farmers incomes while addressing the 4th National Agro-RE Summit in New Delhi. Addressing the gathering, Joshi said renewable energy is increasingly reaching Indias farms and households, helping farmers access reliable power while reducing irrigation costs and improving farm productivity. Joshi emphasised that renewable energy technologies are playing an increasingly important role in agriculture, particularly through solar irrigation pumps, which enable farmers to reduce dependence on diesel and access reliable daytime irrigation. Diesel irrigation can cost nearly Rs 6,790 per acre for wheat and over Rs 8,000 per acre for crops such as cotton. Solar pumps can help farmers save between Rs 5,000 and Rs 6,500 per acre annually, while also reducing emissions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News