RenServ Global Pvt consolidated net profit declines 37.18% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 13.01% to Rs 153.10 croreNet profit of RenServ Global Pvt declined 37.18% to Rs 9.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.01% to Rs 153.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 176.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 46.86% to Rs 14.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.13% to Rs 578.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 534.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales153.10176.00 -13 578.40534.90 8 OPM %18.099.72 -13.7812.34 - PBDT13.6024.30 -44 32.2042.90 -25 PBT9.9021.60 -54 23.6033.70 -30 NP9.8015.60 -37 14.4027.10 -47
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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 6:05 PM IST