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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rentomojo IPO subscribed 72.88 times

Rentomojo IPO subscribed 72.88 times

Last Updated : Sep 11 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

The offer received bids for 158.68 crore shares as against 2.17 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Rentomojo received bids for 1,58,68,06,9198 shares as against 2,17,72,311 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:30 IST on 11 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 72.88 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 9 September 2026 and will close on 11 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 384 and 404 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 37 equity shares and multiples thereof.

The offer comprises a fresh issue of equity shares of Rs 1 each, aggregating to Rs 150 crore.

 

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, the company intends to use Rs 70 crore towards prepayment or repayment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company; Rs 42.50 crore towards payment of lease rental/license fee for its warehouses and experience stores; and the balance towards general corporate purposes.

Rentomojo, founded by Geetansh Bamania, is a technology-driven, full-stack D2C online rental and subscription platform for furniture and appliances in India. The company offers flexible subscription plans for home essentials, eliminating large upfront purchases and providing delivery, installation, maintenance, relocation and refurbishment services. Rentomojo is the market leader in the organised home furniture and appliances rental market, excluding water purifiers, with an estimated 42%-47% share of subscription revenue in FY2025. As of March 2026, it had 253,825 live subscribers across 29 cities, 851,184 live products and 82 experience stores across 17 cities. The company operates an integrated asset-lifecycle model covering procurement, refurbishment, servicing, reverse logistics and redeployment, supporting recurring revenue and customer retention.

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Ahead of the IPO, Rentomojo on Tuesday, 8 August 2026, raised Rs 362.25 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 1.06 crore shares at Rs 339 each to 36 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 253.46 crore and sales of Rs 1,326.75 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2026.

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First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 5:50 PM IST